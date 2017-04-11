Mumbai: Former corporator accused of assault



A former corporator has been booked with two of his associates by the Vikhroli Parksite Police, for allegedly detaining two construction site supervisors, and assaulting them. Incidentally, the former corporator's wife is the sitting corporator in Vikhroli Parksite.

Employees of a contractor who were laying a pipeline at a construction site, have alleged that Haroon Khan, a former corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party, with two of his associates, detained the site supervisors for 4 hours and slapped them.

The incident

Police said the Manthan Group is constructing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) market in Vikhroli Parksite. They were laying a pipeline to supply water for the site. On Saturday afternoon, two people, Idris Jogi and Gangaram, went to the site and told site supervisors Shamsuddin Sheikh and Aniruddha Dudhate, that Khan wants to meet them.

The supervisors went to Khan's office at Road No. 17, Parksite. "Khan asked the supervisors whether they had permission to carry out construction, and demanded papers for it. The supervisors provided the papers, but Khan didn't allow them to leave," said an official from Parksite police station.

"Khan told the supervisors that till they call the owner of Manthan Group there, he would not let them leave" he added. Both supervisors told police that the two associates of Khan assaulted them. They have also claimed to be detained for 4 hours.

Have all permissions

"I got a call from my employees that two supervisors have been detained. We then went to the Parksite police and then they were released," said Manoj Shrivastav, manager of Manthan Group. "We have all the permissions to carry out the work, and lay the pipeline. Khan has no business with it. We registered a complaint against him with the police," he added.

No assault

When contacted, Khan, husband of sitting NCP Corporator Jyoti Khan (Ward no. 124), denied the allegation of assault. "The group is laying the pipeline without BMC's permission. They have also damaged the road which I had built during my tenure," Khan said. "We called the supervisors just to see the permissions which they didn't have. The claims of assault and detainment are false," he added.

Police say

Vilas Jadhav, senior inspector of Parksite police station said, "We have registered a case against Haroon Khan, Idris Jogi and Gangaram under IPC sections 341, 342, 323, 504, 506, 34.