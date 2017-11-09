Mumbai: Four members of Thane family die as a gas cylinder blasts in their home

Hours after celebrating a birthday party, four members of a Thane family – two sisters and their parents – suffered severe burn injuries after they woke up to a cylinder blast in their home last morning. The girls' father Dagadu Jadhav, 65, suffered 60% burns, while his wife Darshana, 50, suffered 35% burn injuries. The daughters Priti, 18, and Dipti, 29, both suffered 20% burns.



The night before, the Jadhav family was celebrating Priti's 18th birthday at home in Radhabai Chawl, near Siddheshwar lake. They went to bed, unaware that the rubber pipe from their gas cylinder was leaking. When they woke up at 5 am, Darshana went to switch on the light, and it sparked the fire.

The family's third daughter Trupti and son-in-law Prashant were also at the party, but had gone home later in the night. "My wife Trupti had wanted to stay the night, but I took her home. In the morning, we learnt about the blast," said Prashant, adding, "They woke up and were sitting on the sofa. As the AC was on, they couldn't smell the gas leak. I reside in the neighbouring building, and as soon as I found out about the blast, we arranged for an ambulance and shifted all of them to the hospital."

Santosh Kadam, from the Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane, said, "A wall in the kitchen half-collapsed from the impact. We demolished the wall completely and removed all the debris from the house."

