Mumbai Crime: Four thrash cops carrying out drive against drunk driving

Two officers carrying out a drive against drunk driving become victims to four thugs in Andheri, who beat them up for doing their duty



File photo of a police nakabandi to check drunk driving

A drive to check drunk driving took a violent turn for two officers, including a woman cop, when four thugs beat them up in Andheri. The rampage didn't end there as they even damaged the officers' vehicle that arrived on the spot to provide additional support to the distressed officials. Now, the Andheri police has arrested one and is on the hunt for the other three.

Smelt of alcohol

The incident occurred near the old Nagardas Road in Andheri where a checkpoint had been set up for a routine drunk driving check when a Toyota Innova approached them. The on duty police constable, Santosh More stopped the car and, as is routine, asked the driver for his name (to check the driver's breath). He identified himself as Anant Mane (40), a resident of Kandivli, but when More smelt alcohol on him, asked Mane to step out to administer a breathlyser test to him. To this, Mane refused and got into an argument with More, and in no time, three others - Suresh Mane, Hanumant Mane and Vijay More - stepped out of the car and started beating More and a woman police constable who was part of the drive. According to the police, one of the four even physically assaulted her by punching her in the stomach and pushing her.

"The four were abusive during the whole incident. While the two constables were being beaten, additional support was called in by making a call to the local police station," said a police official.

Damaged a car

Within minutes, a vehicle of Andheri police reached the spot, but as it arrived, three of the accused attempted to flee from the spot in their car, but just before escaping, managed to damage the windshield of the approaching car. The police was able to catch Mane from the spot.

The official added, "He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and was produced in the court on Sunday where he was sent to police custody till June 6. The process of locating and arresting others wanted in the case is going on."