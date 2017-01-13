Mumbai: Four-year-old girl's body found dumped in a nullah

Though cops have registered an ADR, they suspect it to be rape and murder

A four-year-old girl, who went missing last Monday, was found dead in a nullah near her house on Thursday evening. Though cops have registered an accidental death report, they are suspecting it to be a case of rape and murder.

After Reena Shukla (name changed) went missing on January 9, her father filed a missing person’s complaint at the Navghar police station. The cops then registered a kidnapping case under sections of IPC.

On Thursday evening, a man who had gone to urinate in the bushes behind Reena’s house spotted the hands and legs of a body buried in the mud. He immediately informed the locals, who brought it to the notice of the cops. Later it was found to be Reena’s body. According to the police, she was wearing a top and her pants were lying at a distance.

Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of police Mahesh Patil said, “We have registered an accidental death case and sent the body for post-mortem. The real reason behind the death will be known only after we receive the report.”