Mumbai: Four years of torture lead to maid losing her mind

Cops hunt for 20-year-old’s employers and aunt who abused her since her teenage years, severely traumatising her and leaving her incoherent



Parveen Shaikh was brutally beaten up and abused for nearly four years by her two employers as well as her own aunt

The city of dreams is where the most terrible nightmares play out for some, for example Parveen Shaikh.

The 20-year-old, employed as a maid, faced assault and torture at the hands of her employers as well as her own relative to such an extent that she has almost lost her mind.

Torturous tale

According to the police report, the victim lost her mother four years ago; her father then decided to send her to her aunt’s place. Her aunt Ramiza sent her to work for Kasam Chouhan, who ran a motor training school, so that she could earn some money.

And thus began the girl’s nightmare, who started being constantly tortured and abused by her employers. Her aunt took away all her salary and refused to take action against those who were troubling her niece. Ramiza too assaulted Parveen.

According to the police, Parveen was petrified and did not know who to call for help. For about four years, she silently bore the torture. Finally, on February 27, 2017, she managed to escape the employer’s house.

“She had no money, so she went to a railway station and started begging. After getting enough, she reached to her father for help,” said an officer.

Seeing her state, her father took her to DN Nagar police station, where a case against Kasam and Fareeda Chouhan and Ramiza was filed.

In the meantime, the employers, on finding out that Parveen had escaped, registered a case of theft of R1.25 lakh worth of cash and jewellery against her.

Trauma treatment

In her statement to the police, she said, “They were torturing me for the last one year. Saab used to beat me with a hockey stick for the smallest of mistakes. Memsaab used to abuse me frequently; she even shaved my hair. There was no way to escape; my mother is no more and my father is old and doesn’t have any job.”

Officers said she said to them ‘I don’t want to die, please save me’.

“We are going file a B summary in the theft case against her by her employer; as per our investigation, it is a false case,” said senior inspector Dhanaji Nalawde.

The police sent Parveen for a body check-up to Cooper Hospital and for a mental check-up to KEM Hospital. She is said to be severely traumatised and unable to communicate properly. She is now being monitored by a panel of doctors, so that she can give a statement to the police.

“The victim has still not regained consciousness. Once she is coherent and can tell us what happened, we will add more sections against the accused couple,” said Nalawde.

The police have filed a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC against the three, who are absconding.