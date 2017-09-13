Mumbai: Frustrated with studies, med student hangs self from fan

Not being able to bear the difficulties she was facing in her studies, a student of BMC-run Nair Dental College and Hospital committed suicide by hanging on Tuesday morning. Before taking the extreme step, she sent a message to a friend saying that she was depressed. The Kalachowky police have registered an ADR in the matter.

The deceased, identified as Bhagyalakshmi, was pursuing Bachelor of Dental Studies at the college and resided in Ichalkaranaji.

According to preliminary investigation, she was having some difficulties in understanding the dentistry subject and had discussed it with some of her friends.

Hours before the incident, she told her roommate that she was feeling unwell and wanted to rest at home. Her roommate left home around 9 am, but on reaching college, she realised that she had left the door keys in her room. She tried to call Bhagyalakshmi to tell her about it, but the calls went unanswered. She called up another friend and asked her to check on her, but even she couldn’t reach her.

Thereafter, they informed the police, who reached the spot and broke open the door to find Bhagyalakshmi hanging from the ceiling. “No suicide note has been found at the spot. However, she had sent a message to one of her friends just before the suicide,” said Dilip Ugale, senior inspector of Kalachowky police station.

“In the message she mentioned that she was tired of studies. We have informed her parents about it. We will record their statements as well,” he added.

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Avinash Supe, director of major hospitals, said, “The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday after her parents reach Mumbai.