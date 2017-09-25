Mumbai: Gang-rape victim who drank acid dies in hospital

A gang-rape victim, who had allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming acid, succumbed to her injuries during treatment at a government hospital in Boisar last morning.

Last year...

Police sources said that last year, the 23-year-old victim, who had been newly married then, was gang-raped by three men when she was on her way home from the market. The three, who lived in the same locality as her in Boisar, had offered her a lift home. En route, they had allegedly taken her into the jungles and raped her as well as filmed the act on their phones. Blackmailing her with the recording, the accused had raped her several more times later.

Fed up with the continuous sexual abuse, on February 6, she had tried to commit suicide by consuming acid, after which the truth had come out. In her suicide note, she had given their names - Sandeep Yadav, Shivam Vishwakarma and Mulayam Yadav.

The Boisar police had then registered a case under sections 376(2)(g) (gang rape), 363 and 366 (kidnapping), 324 and 323 of the IPC and arrested Sandeep and Vishwakarma; a hunt is on for Mulayam.

Hospital hopping

The victim and the accused were acquainted with each other as the former's family is into supplying milk, while the accused used to provide grass for buffaloes to stables in the area.

An officer said, "After the incident, she was admitted to several hospitals in Gujarat and later shifted to Mumbai, before being taken to the government hospital in Boisar; all through, her condition had remained critical. She succumbed during treatment today."

IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) has been added, said the officer.

