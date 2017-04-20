Mumbai: Gang tries to stage robbery, gets arrested by Aarey police

The Aarey police show the recovered cash

They say third time's a charm, but these guys got busted in their second (robbery) attempt itself, landing in jail.

The Aarey police have solved a sensational robbery case, in which two friends with the help of two others had tried to loot around Rs 12 lakh from Logicash Solutions, a company that offers cash management, cash pick-up and other services to corporate firms and malls.

Spilling the beans

The incident occurred yesterday around 5.30 pm. Police sources said two employees of Logicash, Mayur Vichle (21) and Anil Konduskar (20) were riding to the company branch office in Goregaon East to deposit the cash, when two bike-borne men stopped them on the pretext of asking the way to Goregaon station. Suddenly, one of them attacked Konduskar, who was riding pillion, and later, Vichle, and then fled with the bag containing the cash.

Vichle and Konduskar went to the Aarey police station to lodge a complaint, but the officers sensed something amiss in their narrative and asked the two to take them to the spot where the incident took place. There, they questioned the two separately, and saw that their versions of the robbery didn't completely match. That's when the policemen grilled them further, which led to Vichle spilling the beans, that he and a friend of his had allegedly planned and staged the robbery.

He revealed the names of the two bike-borne men who had fled with the cash bag -- Prasad Patil (26) and Tushar Jagdale.

All between friends

Vichle and Patil live in the same locality in Jogeshwari and are close friends. It was allegedly Patil who had made the plan. They had met over drinks on Sunday, where he had explained how they would go about it to Vichle, who had agreed to it.

The robbery had initially been planned for Monday evening, but that attempt went kaput because Patil did not show up on time, as he didn't get a bike from a friend. They then fixed it for Tuesday. Vichle and Konduskar were passing through Aarey Colony area after collecting cash from Marol. When they reached unit 16, Patil stopped them to ask for the way, and later, attacked them.

The three arrested accused in police custody

Under sustained questioning, Vichle and Konduskar broke down and confessed to the crime. The police arrested Patil later that night from his Jogeshwari home, recovering around Rs 9.04 lakh from there.

Deputy commissioner of police (zone XII) Kirankumar Chauhan said, "We have arrested the three under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. It was a brilliant job by the Aarey police to crack the case so fast and also recover a majority of the stolen amount."

"The accused were produced in court, which sent them to police custody till April 25. Further investigation is on," he added.