Mumbai: Gear up for traffic woes as repairs on the Western and and Express Highways are set to begin



Representational picture

Be prepared for more traffic jams as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is about to undertake repair work on the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH), following the monsoon.

According to Hindustan Times, the MMRDA is planning to resurface the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highway (EEH) with with stone mastic asphalt, a durable surfacing material, which is best for busy roads.

The Public Works Department (PWD) issued a government resolution on Friday announcing that the Eastern and Western Express Highways would be de-notified and handed over to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a period of five years.

On April 10, MMRDA had written a letter to PWD saying that as they were already carrying out important projects like metro rail, flyovers, elevated road constructions, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link etc on the highways, it would be easier for them to conduct the maintenance work as well. With the added responsibility, the development authority will also have to carry out minor repair works, for which it has to shell out Rs 8-10 crore annually.

The Western Express Highway (WEH) is 26.2km in length and stretches from Dahisar toll naka to Bandra, while the 23.5km Eastern Express Highway (EEH) is from Mulund toll naka to Sion. Both happen to be the main arterial roads of Mumbai.

The MMRDA is also planning to remove all paver blocks along the two express highways. MMRDA sources say that the work would be carried out in phases so as to not inconvienience motorists.