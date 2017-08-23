Mumbai: Geometrical staircases at CST headquarters crumbling from neglect

Two of CSMT building's crumbling teakwood, geometrical staircases have fallen into neglect with staff using it to dump furniture



The staircases are located in four corners of CSMT building. File pic

Even as the CSMT building continues to stand as a tall emblem of Mumbai's rich Gothic architectural heritage, with the railways shelling out lakhs to light up the structure during the night, the interiors of the iconic world heritage site mark a tragedy of neglect. Two of the four geometrical wooden staircases, located in four corners of the 19th century building are on the verge of collapse and standing with the support of props.



The geometrical stairs boast of a rectangular central well

In dire need of preservation

During a visit to the heritage site earlier this week, mid-day found that the crumbling staircases have been barricaded for years. A railway official, requesting anonymity, confirmed the same and said that two of these staircases were currently being used to dump furniture.



The crumbling heritage staircase on the south-west end of CSMT building has been propped up by bamboo stick

Of the four circular wooden staircases, the one on the general manager's office side in the south-west of the building is in the worst shape, while the other, on the north-east side, near the financial department offices, is also on the verge of collapse.

The staircases, designed by renowned architect Frederick William Stevens as an integral feature of the building, are used by the office staff and visitors for internal movement. They take one directly to the terrace of the building that has a row of small offices. The Unesco-listed site was built between 1878 and 1888 and housed the offices of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway. It has since been the headquarters of Central Railway.



The staircase on the north-east side, near the financial department offices, is also on the verge of collapse

Unique architectural artefact

"These staircases are not spiral, but geometrical with a rectangular central well. This is unique to only some old Mumbai heritage buildings," said senior conservation architect Rahul Chemburkar.

"Commonly, circular staircases are made of cast iron or stone, but geometrical stairs of teak wood are rare. It's an architectural artefact," he added.

According to the conservationist, the geometrical spherical void created by the central well with the balustrade and handrail, give it a "classical aura". "Also, the 'tik tok' sound generated, while ascending or descending these wooden stairs, has its own unique vocal flavour," he said.

Restoration in progress

Railway authorities, however, said that the staircases were being restored and will soon return to their original glory.

Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, Central Railway, said that railways had already begun the process of restoration of the stairwell and that was the reason why props were in place. "We wanted to support the structure and prevent further damage," he said.

"In fact, there is a comprehensive plan to restore all parts of the Mumbai's CSMT heritage building, not just the stairwell," he added.

