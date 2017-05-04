Mumbai: Get set for more traffic snarls as Goregaon ROB closes for repairs

For the next week, Veer Savarkar ROB will be closed for motorists travelling to Goregaon east



The closure of the east-bound stretch of the ROB has led to traffic snarls at the MTNL junction in Goregaon (West). Pics/Rane Ashish

While the Metro construction has already slowed traffic down, motorists travelling from Goregaon west to east will have to face even more inconvenience as the east-bound stretch of the Goregaon Rail overbridge (ROB) has been temporarily closed. This is to aid the construction of a flyover at SV Road junction, which has been in the pipeline for two years now.

The BMC is constructing a 458-metre-long and 11.5-metre-wide flyover at the SV Road junction near MTNL in Goregaon west. The flyover will start after the Veer Savarkar ROB, pass over SV Road junction and end on the stretch of Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) that goes towards Inorbit mall and New Link Road.

As a result of the contstruction work, the ROB will remain closed next week. Motorists going towards Western Express Highway via the GMLR will now have to travel all the way to Oshiwara or Jogeshwari to take the Mrinal Gore flyover or Balasaheb Thackeray flyover.

SO Kori, BMC chief engineer (roads and bridges), said, "We know that motorists are facing traffic problems because of the ongoing construction of the flyover, but they should understand that we are developing this flyover for their convenience."

"We have got an NOC from the traffic police after a long follow-up. We have already published advertisements in the newspapers and BMC has also come out with a press release informing people about the stretch being closed. We request motorists going towards WEH to take the Mrinal Gore flyover or Balasaheb Thackeray flyover in Jogeshwari instead," said a BMC official.