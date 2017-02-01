Mumbai: Girl dies as school building slab collapses



Picture courtesy/Suraj Ojha Twitter account



A six-year-old girl died and her mother was injured when slab of a school building collapsed in suburban Sion on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred when slab of Sanatan primary school in Koliwada collapsed at around 4:45 PM when Muskan Ibrahim was returning home along with her mother after attending classes, a senior official said.

One student dead 2 injured Sanatan School roof collapsed at sion injured taken at soon hospital @mid_day @patel_bhupen @krishp pic.twitter.com/QGyXj42uih — Suraj Ojha (@surajojhaa) February 1, 2017





Muskan sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Her mother, who had come to pick her up, also sustained injuries to her head and is undergoing treatment at hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC by Antop Hill police station.