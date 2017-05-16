Mumbai: Girl hit by tawa that fell from 14th floor wakes up from coma



Haziqa Ansari

Doctors are amazed by the remarkable improvement in the condition of 8-year-old Haziqa Ansari, who had skull surgery after a frying pan fell on her head from the 14th floor of a 22-storey building last month. She has awoken from her coma.

According to Hindustan Times, Haziqa was returning home after her tuition class at the time of the incident.

A special surgery was performed on Haziqa on April, during which a part of her skull bone, which got pierced into her brain after getting cracked was pushed. Doctors at Bombay Hospital, where Haziqa was shifted after doctors at BYL Nair Hospital expressed doubts regarding their recovery, are confident that she would be discharged in a week.

Dr Keki Terul, who undertook the delicate surgery on Haziqa terms her recovery as miraculous. Dr Terul further stated that Haziqa is able to move her limbs, sit without support and consume soft food items. She may also be able to talk again following a tracheostomy procedure but would require extensive rehabilitation to walk.

Cops have interrogated more than 50 people so far, including local domestic help and residents to try and figure out which flat the tawa fell from.

Nagpada Police had registered a case against unidentified persons under IPC Section 338 (causing grievous injury).

Haziqa's father had earlier appealed to the residents to confess, offering to withdraw the complaint in return.