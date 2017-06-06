Mumbai: Girl injured after tawa fell on her head returns home from hospital



Haziqa Ansari

8-year-old Haziqa Ansari, who recovered from her coma, caused after a tawa fell on her head, over two months ago, has returned home from Bombay Hospital on the occasion of Ramzan. She seemed to be extremely happy to return back to her loved ones.

According to The Times of India, Haziqa's neurological rehabilitation will start on Tuesday itself. Her father Faizan is ecstatic about her recovery and terms it a miracle.

Haziqa underwent successful surgery, where fragments of her skull, which were broken after the griddle fell on her head were removed. She was able to emerge from her coma and amaze doctors with the improvement in her condition.

Dr Keki Terul, who undertook the delicate surgery on Haziqa terms her recovery as miraculous. Dr Terul further stated that Haziqa is able to move her limbs, sit without support and consume soft food items. She may also be able to talk again following a tracheostomy procedure but would require extensive rehabilitation to walk.

Cops have interrogated more than 50 people so far, including local domestic help and residents to try and figure out which flat the tawa fell from.

Haziqa Ansari was returning from her tuition class, when a frying pan fell on her, supposedly from her building's tenth floor and cracked her skull.