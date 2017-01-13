Mumbai: Girl jumps off hospital terrace, mother blames authorities



Parvati Dhunna

An 18-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at Jyoti Savitri Phule Hospital in Borivali east, committed suicide by jumping off the hospital’s terrace on Wednesday evening.

According to her mother, Parvati Dhunna was suffering from severe stomach pain and had been admitted to hospital..

An officer from Kasturba police station said, Parvati asked her mother Laxmi to get some coconut water. When Laxmi went out, she went to the terrace, broke open the door and jumped off. Some passersby rushed her back to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

Laxmi blamed the hospital authorities for negligence and alleged that the security staff were not attentive.