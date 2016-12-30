Mumbai: Gold worth Rs 45.76L stolen from Mulund businessman's home



Representational picture

Nearly three kg of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 45.76 lakh were stolen from the flat of a businessman in Mulund (West) on Wednesday. The Mulund police said Subhash Hansraj Jain (52), a wholesale businessman of agarbattis who lives in Gulshan society on Baba Padamsingh Road, on Wednesday morning, had gone to South Mumbai to attend a funeral. With the entire family not at home, an unidentified burglar broke open the lock and decamped with the cash and valuables. The theft came to light after the family returned in the evening. They then approached the police.

“The building is old and has no watchman or CCTV. We are trying to get a lead from the locals about any suspicious movements in the area. We are probing the case from all angles, including whether anyone tipped off the burglar about the family not being at home,” said senior inspector Rajaram Vhanmane of Mulund police station. The police have registered a case under sections 454 (lurking house trespass or house break-in in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC.