Mumbai Crime: 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actress cheated by Good Samaritan inside ATM in Lokhandwala



Screengrab of Sunita Shirole in the serial Mrs Kaushik ki Paanch Bahuein.

A Bollywood actress was cheated by a stranger who pretended to help her withdraw money at the ATM in Lokhandwala, Andheri.

The woman, identified as Sunita Shirole, who had played Kareena Kapoor's grandmother in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and who has acted in serials like Crime Patrol, had gone to an ATM in Oshiwara to withdraw money. There, a man was trying to withdraw money but was having some trouble with his card. He then asked Sunita to try withdrawing with her card. However, she did not know how to use the ATM and requested his help.

Also Read: Actress Maria Susairaj nabbed for 'duping' Haj pilgrims of over Rs 2.5 cr

The man helped her withdraw Rs 8,000 and told her that the card would come out of the machine in a while. While Sunita waited she saw the man press a few buttons but did not suspect anything. When she reached home, she got a message from the bank about Rs 40,000 being withdrawn.



Sunita Shirole (background) in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

She immediately registered a complaint at the Oshiwara police station.

Read Story: Actress caught for cheating splurged on luxury cars, watches

"I asked for help but the man cheated and robbed me instead," said Sunita.

"We have registered an FIR and collected the CCTV footage to try and identify the accused," said Subhash Khanvilkar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station.