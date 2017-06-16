Mumbai: Good Samaritan CISF officer returns lost bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh



A father-son duo from Odisha forgot a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh in a sidewalk outside the Mumbai airport's domestic terminal 1B arrival entrance gate. To their surprise, a member of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) found the bag and returned it to them.

The spot where the bag was discovered, which is the car pick-up zone is not under CCTV surveillance.

According to The Times of India, Shambhu Tulsiyan and son Sonu were on a two-day trip to Mumbai from Sambalpur, Odisha. Tulsiyan, who suffered from diabetes, was in the city to visit an endocrinologist.

Over 13,000 unattended items valued at Rs 3.6 crore were found in the airport by the CISF between January and April this year.

59 airports around India, including Mumbai, are manned by CISF security personnel, who in case of an unclaimed object, call bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) to inspect it. If said object is harmless, then its owners are immediately contacted, after which it is returned to them without fail.

CISF sub-inspector Rajendra Kumar, who discovered the bag, was notified by a ground-handling staff about it. Along with the cash, some clothes, medical record files and an airline ticket were found in the bag.

Both father and son were ecstatic about getting the bag back, as they were unaware they had left it behind, and came to know about it after the CISF man called them.