Mumbai: Goregaon teen killed in fight over washing clothes in public



The victim: Megha Agavne, 15

A 15-year-old resident of Goregaon was allegedly beaten to death last evening by six neighbours when she and her sister questioned them about an altercation that had unfolded that same morning. Megha Agavne, a Std XI student and resident of Siddhartha Nagar, Goregaon West, was heading to school at 10.30 am on Monday when she slipped on soap suds in an alley used by the public to exit the neighbourhood.

The eyewitness: Sister Pooja Agavne

The alley lined by houses on either side, was being used by a neighbour, Manda Subhas Ghoderao (45), to wash her clothes. When Megha chided her over this, she picked up a fight. Soon, two other women joined Ghoderao. Megha's mother Sangeeta Agavne claims she was hit with a bucket on her head during the altercation. Megha managed to escape the situation and fled home. The Aagvne family approached the Goregaon police, where a NC complaint against the three women was filed. The family say the police turned up in the neighbourhood later in the day, warned the three women and left.

Argument turns ugly

Things took an ugly turn after Megha's sister, Pooja (22), returned home from work at 7 pm. When she leaned of the alleged assault, a furious Pooja accompanied Megha to Ghoderao's house to have a hard talk. Soon, five other neighbours who, along with Ghoderao, allegedly used to often pass snide remarks at the girls, turned up. All six women attacked Megha and Pooja. Hearing their cries for help, the girls' parents rushed to the spot but couldn't overpower the group. In the melee, Pooja noticed that Megha had collapsed.



Neighbour Manda Ghoderao’s home Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

"We didn't notice when she collapsed while they were hitting us with their bare hands. I rushed to Megha, who was lying motionless on the floor, but she didn't respond. She died right before us and we couldn't help," says Pooja.

Bad blood had a history

Pooja claims her intention was to clear the air when she approached the Ghoderaos. "I didn't want to aggravate matters. I only wanted them to stop harassing us. They used to pass dreadful comments about us. Whenever they saw us talking to a man, they teased us. But, that evening, they began hitting us without even listening to us."

The bereaved: Megha’s family

Sangeeta says they approached the police after the first alleged assault because Pooja's head was swollen after the bucket hit. She raises the suspicion that the six women could have attacked her with a sharp object. The Goregaon police has filed an FIR against the six women. No arrest has been made as yet.

Megha's body was taken to Siddhartha Hospital, Goregaon, for a post-mortem examination last night. "The post-mortem examination report will indicate cause of death. We will also probe if she was injured by a weapon or died of internal injuries,” said a police officer present at the hospital.