Mumbai: Got into your chosen college? Check yet again

Mumbai University issues circular saying several colleges are yet to confirm admissions and complete enrolment; admissions stand cancelled if January 16 deadline is missed



Colleges have said that the changing of the service provider by the Mumbai University at the last minute led to the delay

If you thought you were done with the hard part of your admissions after finally getting into the college of your choice, this story might get alarming.

Turns out, colleges also have to confirm the admission with the Mumbai University to complete the enrollment process and here’s the rub: quite a few of them are yet to have done so.

With that, several students’ admissions stand to get cancelled, so a final warning has been issued via a circular to the colleges. The colleges, however, blame the varsity’s faulty technical process as the reason for this delay.

Final warning

The circular to the colleges states, “All the relevant documents of the students who have been admitted by affiliated colleges in first year of undergraduate or post-graduate courses in academic year 2016-17 need to be submitted on or before January 16, 2017, failing which they will own the responsibility of cancellation of admissions of all such students. If enrolment procedure is not completed in given deadline, all such students will cease to continue education at MU.”

In December as well, the University had issued a similar circular, specifically naming prominent city colleges such as National College, SIES College, Khalsa College, Birla College, Tolani College, Patkar College.

Even as the varsity is collating a new list, it is estimated that around 3,000 students might be affected if the processes are delayed any further.

Colleges throw shade

Registrar of SIES College, whose name appeared on the list, said, “This year, it was delayed, but the process is completed from our side; maybe the university is compiling a new list. In fact, this year, the process had to be done twice as the University changed the technical service provider at the last moment.”

Principal of RD National College, Dr Dinesh Punjwani, added, “Generally, colleges are expected to submit the data by August 31. This year, not only were the admissions delayed, but the online enrolment procedure website was also not functional till August 31. Half of the time, the website is not working properly and the varsity had no satisfactory response as to why and colleges were left to work their way around it.”

“In all this, the University also changed from one technical service provider to another after most of the colleges were already done with the process. This led to more confusion and delay.”

Even Khalsa College, which finished the process just by the end of December, had a similar experience.

Dr Kiran Mangaokar, principal, said, “Not only did the service provider change at the last moment, the newer one also took time to redesign the software for different courses, without which the enrolment could not be done. All this put together took longer.”

Varsity speaks

When contacted, Registrar of the Mumbai University, Dr MA Khan, said, “We have given a final warning to the affiliated colleges. The enrolment section is in the process of collating data now to determine many colleges still lag behind, as this is the second time that colleges are being warned. Colleges had enough time to complete the work.”