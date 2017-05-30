Mumbai: Greedy crooks try to extort money from robbery victim, get caught

Representational Picture

Even after robbing a businessman of Rs 2.18 lakh a week ago, three miscreants were not satisfied with what they got. To get some more money, one of them started making extortion calls to the victim, which finally landed two of the accused in police custody.

The arrested duo has been identified as Imam Patel (21) and Faruk Patel (33). The crime branch has handed them over to the DN Nagar police for further investigation.

According to the police, the robbery happened on May 23 around 6pm, when the victim was at his office in DN Nagar. The trio entered his office and physically assaulted him. Thereafter, they asked him to give R10 lakh at knifepoint. However, the victim managed to pay R2.18 lakh, after which they fled with the money.

Following the incident, the victim had filed a complaint at DN Nagar police station. Unit IXâÂÂÂÂof the crime branch also began a parallel investigation into the case.

AâÂÂÂÂpolice officer said, "After the robbery, the complainant started receiving extortion calls. On tracing the numbers, we found that the person was one of those involved in the robbery and that they were on the outskirts of the city."

While identifying their locations, the crime branch officers learned that two of them were in Umargao and they were about to leave for their native place. At that time they laid a trap and nabbed them, the officer said.