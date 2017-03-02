Mumbai: Groom demands dowry, gets an FIR in return

A day after mid-day reported the story, cops register an FIR against the groom and his family members in Malwani



Gulsaba Ansari

Just a day after 22-year-old Gulsaba Ansari became a victim of police apathy for being jilted by her would-be husband on refusing his dowry demands, the Malwani police have registered an FIR against the groom and his family members.

Also read - Mumbai: Instead of lodging dowry case, cops insult bride, father

The police are in the process of interrogating the accused and said that further action would be taken accordingly.

Jilted bride

The groom, Safdar Yunis Khan, had decided to not turn up for the wedding after all the guests had arrived and all arrangements were in place. After waiting for almost six hours for him, when the bride's father, Shakeel Ansari, went to Khan's house, he was asked to give dowry. He refused to do so.

When the groom then refused to come along, the bride's side was left with no option and the father-daughter duo then approached the police. But instead of getting their grievance heard, the two were humiliated to the core. The on-duty officer, Vivek Lamtude, misbehaved with Gulsaba and asked her uncomfortable questions.

He also refused to lodge the complaint and asked Shakeel why he was getting his daughter married if he did not have money for dowry. He asked the victim why she wished to file a case if she had not spent the first night with her would-be husband.

No action yet

Speaking to mid-day, assistant commissioner of police of the Malad division Shrirang Nadgauda said, "We have registered an FIR against the groom and his family.

Further investigation into the matter is on. We are in the process of recording statements of both the families."