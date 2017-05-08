Mumbai: Guard injured after speeding car knocks him down at Bandra-Worli Sea Link



Umesh Khandagle, the victim

A security guard at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) toll plaza sustained a fracture in an arm as well as injuries to his face after a speeding car hit him and sped away early on Sunday. The police have identified the make of the car but not the license plate.

Around 1.15 am on Sunday, Umesh Khandagle, posted at toll booth 8 on BWSL, spotted an oncoming speeding white sedan headed for Worli. He put out his arm, in the hope that the driver would halt and pay the toll, but the car hit him and sped away.

"The car showed no sign of slowing down. So, I raised my arm, asking the driver to halt. When I realised the car wasn"t going to stop, I lowered my arm. Still, the car hit me," said Khandagle, adding that so quickly did everything unfold that all he remembers is the colour (white) of the car.

On being hit, Umesh fell down and sustained injuries to the right eyebrow, other parts of the face and an arm. He was rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital.

"The guard is out of danger and sustained a fracture in an arm. He was allowed to go home a few hours later," said an officer from Bandra police station.

The police, who have registered a case of rash and negligence driving, said eyewitnesses, too, failed to notice the licence plate of the speeding car.

"We looked into CCTV cameras at the spot. One of them captured the car, but the licence plate is not visible. We are trying to magnify the footage to get the licence number and are also cross-checking with footage at the Worli end of BWSL," said the police officer.