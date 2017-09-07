Mumbai: Gust of wind foils murder attempt on Ganpati Visarjan day

A gust of wind averts major tragedy on the day of Ganpati Visarjan in Antop Hill, leading to the arrest of a contract killer, on his way to bump off a local developer, hiding in a burkha by allowing an alert policeman to get a look at him



Police Naik D V Badekar, attached with the Antop Hill police station, spots a burkha-clad person, walking suspiciously, in the area while on bandobast duty for Ganpati Visarjan

With thousands of devotees out on the streets for Ganpati Visarjan on Tuesday, a passing breeze, good observational skills and quick thinking helped the police avert what could have ended up being a major tragedy in Antop Hill.



Not completely sure of his suspicions, he merely walks alongside the person, after having alerted his superiors. Just then, a passing breeze lifts the veil, and Badekar spots a moustache on the face

An alert policeman attached with the Antop Hill police station arrested a contract killer, who was on his way to bump off a local developer and escape in the ensuing melee.

Having got his doubts confirmed, he asks the man to stop, but instead the latter starts to run. Badekar alerts the other officers deputed nearby, and together, they manage to chase him down

Visarjan drama

Police Naik D V Badekar was posted on a road close to the police station on bandobast duty, when around 7.30 pm he saw a burkha-clad person in the crowd. His suspicions were raised on noticing the figure's manly walking style. But not being 100 per cent certain and to avoid any unnecessary trouble, he refrained from questioning the person, who had a plastic bag in hand.

After arresting him, the police recover a pistol and five live rounds from him, and find out that he was hired by a local developer from Wadala to bump off his rival. Illustrations/Uday Mohite

Badekar kept the individual in his sights, walking alongside, after having alerted his superiors about his doubts. Just then, a passing breeze blew the veil up, giving Badekar a chance to get a look at the person's face. And sure enough, he saw a moustache, confirming his suspicions.

He immediately asked the man to stop, but instead, the latter started running. Badekar then called out to the other officers deputed nearby, and together, they chased down the person, identified as Yogesh alias Akshay Patode, a resident of Wadala.

Rival rule

A source said, "The man was hired by another to kill his rival. Following his arrest, Patode was found in possession of a pistol and five live rounds, which were in the plastic bag he was carrying."

"Investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between two local developers in Wadala and one of them had hired him to kill the other, giving Patode his details and the route he was going to take for idol immersion. We are in the process of finding out who hired Patode, who was arrested in 2004 in a case of physical assault. After that, he had been doing small jobs, including as a driver," the source added.

Speaking to mid-day, Sudarshan Paitankar, senior inspector at Antop Hill police station, said, "On Tuesday evening, there was a huge crowd on the road; the whole staff was on bandobast duty. The police naik did a great job by spotting the accused in such a large number of people and continuing to keep a watch until confirming his suspicions."

