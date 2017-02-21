Mumbai: Half-baked hygiene earns BMC notices for bakeries



Pic for representation

The bread you eat for breakfast may be more harmful for your health than you can imagine. While this statement can open a debate about which bread may be healthier, brown or multi-grain etc, spare a moment to think about the bakery where it has been baked. An alert resident's action has led to over 15 of the 76 bakeries in G North Ward — Mahim, Matunga, Dadar — being issued notices for ill hygiene.

After seeing rodents entering shops and eateries, activist and Mahim resident Farooque Dhala filed a complaint with the BMC's Health Department, which inspected the bakeries a week back. "With reference to the complaint, all 76 bakeries in G/North were inspected for their NOCs, cleanliness, ventilation and hygiene. The bakeries that flouted rules have been given notices, non-compliance of which will result in an official complaint against the owners with our Assistant Law Officers," said Prajakta Amberkar, the Health Department Officer, G/North ward.

Delish Bakery and Rahat Bakery from Dharavi, and Rose Bakery from Mahim were the few bakeries which have been sent the notices. Sanitation Officer V D Ahire, who inspected the bakeries, found the garbage disposal issue, the most common problem in all bakeries. "They don't have a proper garbage disposing system in place. One can see filth everywhere. It is a huge health hazard, which needs to be immediately stopped. They also need to do pest control," he said. "Rodents have a free run on shelves where bread is placed. No measures are taken to stop insects from crawling on the food items. If this is what we can see, what goes behind the close doors?" said Dhala.