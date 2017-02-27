Mumbai: Harbour line services stalled as goods train derails near GTB



The derailed goods train near GTB. All pics/Pradeep Dhivar

Local train services on the Harbour line came to a grinding halt on Monday morning after three wagons of a goods train derailed near Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar railway station at around 4:10 am.

1/2 Three wagons and brake van of a goods train derailed between Ravli and Kurla on down harbour line at 04.09 hrs today. contd.....2 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 27, 2017

Central Railway confirmed the development through tweets in which it mentioned that three wagons and brake van of a goods train derailed between Ravli and Kurla on down Harbour line at 4:09 am.

2/2 Suburban trains are running between Kurla and Panvel, CST and Andheri. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 27, 2017

Suburban trains are running between Kurla and Panvel, CST and Andheri. Also, the main line and trans-harbour trains are running. Harbour line passengers have been permitted by the Central Railway authorities to travel via the Trans-Harbour & Main line.

CR further informed that six additional EMU rakes have been pressed in service on CST-Andheri/Kurla, Panvel-Vashi/Thane and Kurla-Panvel sections.

Mainline & Transharbour trains are running. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour & Main line. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 27, 2017

BEST is also running additional buses from Kurla/Vadala towards CST and Vashi-CST.

Also, according to reports, fast trains towards CST on the main line have been delayed by 5-10 minutes while down locals on the Western Railway are said to have been delayed by 5 to 10 minutes.