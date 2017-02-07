Mumbai: Hardik Patel to campaign for Shiv Sena in BMC election



Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel, the popular leader of the Patel reservation movement in Gujarat, will campaign for the Shiv Sena for Mumbai's in the upcoming BMC election.

According to media reports, the Sena wants Patel to campaign for party candidates in Gujarati-dominated areas in Mumbai. Patel is likely to have a meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence today afternoon. It is being said that after the meeting, he will also address a rally in the city.



Uddhav Thackeray

The move to bring in Patel, it is being said, is because Sena is worried about the support BJP has among Gujaratis in Mumbai, and wants to counter the same. Sena split with BJP for the BMC polls after 25 years although it remains in alliance with Narendra Modi-party at the Centre, and in Maharashtra.



Uddhav with Devendra Fadnavis

It may be noted the Gujarati vote could be a decisive factor in the BMC polls, as the areas in which the community is in majority voted for BJP during the 2014 assembly elections.

Hardik Patel became a hero for his community after leading a major agitation across Gujarat. He was jailed for his massive campaign, demanding job quotas for the Patel community, which turned violent. But, on being released, he was given a hero’s welcome.