Mumbai: Have some second thoughts for that second home

Authorities warn buyers to be wary of attractive ads on property located in areas on the outskirts of the city and check before investing in it

Representational picture

Giving a second look to that newspaper advertisement luring you to book a second home in Kasara, Palghar, Kelve, Karjat, Khopoli, Alibaug or Igatpuri among others? Some second thoughts on that would serve you well, as these homes are not registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), which is mandatory.

Sources in the state government said, much to the disappointment of homebuyers, there have hardly been any registrations of properties coming up on the outskirts of Mumbai.

RERA, which came into effect on May 1, mandates registration of all housing projects in the state, as well as gives a 90-day period to developers to register their projects lacking Occupancy Certificates.

The Authority's website has received a very cold response from the business community so far, even as ads of sale of unregistered flats continue to be printed. The website shows that not a single project in Palghar district, comprising Kasara, Kelve and Dahanu, has been registered, and there's been zero registration from Nashik district as well. So far, only one ongoing project in Karjat, one in Panvel, one in Titwala, and one each in the jurisdiction of Mira-Bhayander Corporation, Thane

Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been registered.

Interim chief of RERA and former bureaucrat Gautam Chatterjee said, "Homebuyers should make sure that they are checking our website before investing in any property. They should tell the developers that they are not investing in their property for lack of RERA registration. This will show awareness among homebuyers, and hopefully, urge developers to fast-track their registration process."

6 Number of projects on the outskirts registered so far