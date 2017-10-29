Mumbai: Hawkers attack MNS team on eviction 'drive' near Malad station

A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked by hawkers this afternoon outside Malad railway station in western suburb of the city.

MNS has adopted an aggressive stance against hawkers occupying railway station premises after the Elphinstone Road railway station stampede that claimed 23 lives and its workers have been driving away illegal vendors since October 15.



Representational picture

A similar drive was undertaken by the party in Malad area today.

MNS worker Sushant Malavade and other activists tried to evacuate hawkers from near the railway station area, it was then that some of the vendors allegedly attacked them, police said.

Malavade, suffered serious injuries after which he was taken to a local hospital, said police.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam said he would not tolerate such high-handedness of MNS leaders against the hawkers.

The hawkers are capable enough to retaliate to any aggression from MNS, he said.

