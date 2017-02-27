Mumbai: HC forms task force to remove encroachments from Haji Ali



Haji Ali Dargah

The Bombay High Court has ordered formation of a joint task force comprising the civic body and the collector to remove illegal encroachments on the approach road leading to Haji Ali Dargah.

"The joint task force, with the help of jurisdictional police, shall remove the encroachment on the approach road to Haji Ali Dargah within three months, strictly in accordance with the procedure laid down," said a bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and justice Girish Kulkarni in a recent order.

It was hearing a plea filed by Sahayak, a socio-legal and educational forum.

The civic body and the collector had been fighting over jurisdiction issues.

The judges noted, "The correspondence shows that both had made each other responsible for removal of the encroachments. However, we are of the opinion that police help would also be required..."