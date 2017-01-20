Mumbai: HC orders reopening of Eros theatre in Churchgate



Manager of Eros cinema PP Muralidharan reopens the theatre in Churchgate on Thursday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

The Bombay High Court yesterday observed that the collector’s decision to seal Cambata building in Churchgate was arbitrary. It directed the state government to immediately open the building. The court was hearing a petition filed by the SC Cambata Trust and the iconic Eros Cinema.



The theatre along with 23 other establishments in the building was sealed shut on Wednesday

On Wednesday, after district collector Ashwini Joshi sealed the whole building, one of the tenants, Galaxy Aviation, had immediately got relief after the court had asked the collector to reopen its four offices.

Court observations

A bench of justices Shantanu Kemkar and Prakash Deu Naik was hearing the petition filed by the Trust, which claimed that Cambata Aviation did not own the building and its sealing was causing unnecessary trouble to the tenants. It also said that the Trust had nothing to do with the aviation company and that it was just the landlord in this case, having taken the building on rent from the government. It also claimed that it had not received any notice from the collector, only Eros and Galaxy Aviation had.

The counsel for Eros claimed that the way in which the whole thing was done had caused trouble to its customers, with them having to ask people to leave mid-show after officers arrived to seal the premises.

Justice Kemkar then said, “Is this the way to work? Tomorrow, if you go to seal a restaurant, will you ask patrons to leave midway, while eating?”

“You have not followed the due procedure (of law) and that’s why we ask the state to reopen the building,” he added. The court has kept the matter now for further hearing after four weeks.

Activist speak

Cambata Aviation owes dues to its 2,700 employees, claimed social activist Anjali Damania who is fighting for their rights. “We will soon intervene in the petition in court. We have enough documents to prove our stand,” she said.