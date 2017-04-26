Mumbai: HC upset with 'political interference' in demolition of illegal slums





Voicing its ire over the alleged political interference in demolition of various illegal slums in the city, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the politicians' act of meddling with the drive was not a healthy sign.



A bench of justices Abhay Oka and Anil Menon made the observation on being told by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai that it was facing difficulty in demolition of illegal slums and hutment at various places in the city due to political interference. MCGM counsel Geeta Joglekar told the court that a Maharashtra minister has been stopping authorities from demolishing illegal hutment, leading to a slow progress in the work.



The bench was apprised of the political interference in the drive undertaken by the civic body at the court order during adjudication of a petition, filed by a civil society, Janhit Manch. The civil society had sought action against the illegal growth of slums and hutment in various parts of the city. The bench said the politicians must not create hurdle in the civic works and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow. The court had earlier asked the civic body to demolish the illegal slums which have mushroomed near the water pipeline in Tilak Nagar and other areas of the city.



Accordingly, the civic body had taken up the demolition of slums in a phased manner. Meanwhile, an affidavit filed by MCGM Executive Engineer Ashok Shengde said the police was not providing protection to the officers conducting demolition of illegal hutment at Bhatwadi in suburban Ghatkopar. The civic body also said the time period for demolition of the hutment in phase two be extended and sought police protection in carrying out the work.