Mumbai: Heart transplanted onto a 62-year-old Bandra man

A team of doctors at a private hospital successfully completed a heart transplant on a 62-year-old man from suburban Bandra with the harvested organ being channelled through a 30-km green corridor in Mumbai.

According to sources in the hospital, the transplant was conducted on Monday after the cadaveric organ was harvested from a 57-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon.

The sexagenarian was suffering from a fatal condition called Dilated Cardiomyopathy and was put on the wait list for over three weeks.

The organ was transported out of the donor hospital in Girgaon, South Mumbai at 9.59 am and covered a distance of 30-km in 26 minutes before reaching Fortis Hospital, Mulund at 10.25 am, the hospital said in a press note.

Head of cardiac transplant team at the Fortis Hospital, Dr Anvay Mulay, said the recipient is now stable and under constant observation for the next 48-72 hours.

