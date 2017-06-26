Mumbai: Heavy rainfall leads to 5 per cent rise in water level in lakes



Tansa lake, one of the seven lakes that supplies water to the city



Intense rainfall from Saturday night till Sunday has not only provided relief to Mumbaikars, but also brought in good news for lakes from the catchment areas. Levels of water in lakes that provide water to Mumbai and its suburban areas have increased drastically from 17.63 percent to 22.63 percent.



According to a report in Times of India, as Mumbai received heavy downpour from Saturday night until Sunday afternoon, water levels in seven lakes in and around the city reached up to 3.27 lakh million litres, making it the best level in last two years. As per record, the level of water on Saturday was 2.55 lakh million litres.



As compared to this year, last year the quantum of water in the lakes was 94,304 million litres. Also, in 2015, the lakes recorded a total of 3.14 lakh million litres water. The lakes should have a total of 14.47 lakh million litres by end of monsoon season to cater to the city’s water requirement for the year. Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tulsi, Vihar, Tansa, and Bhatsa lakes supply water to Mumbai and its suburbs. While Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes received around 250mm rain, Tulsi and Vihar lakes received around 75mm and 88mm rainfall.



Deputy municipal commissioner Sudhir Naik told to the website, "Lake levels are improving and the rise has been between 1-1.5m. We expect good rain over the next two days." A rise in lake level is definitely a good news for Mumbaikars. If the lakes are filled adequately during monsoon, then the city may not suffer from water cuts.