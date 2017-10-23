The unseasonal rains have wreaked havoc not only in the city but also with prices of a basic commodity like vegetables.



Over the past week the prices of vegetables have risen by about 200 per cent in the city’s retail market, making the commodity that much dearer. As of today, most green vegetables are being sold at a price over Rs 60 per kg.

Prices of most vegetable have gone up almost four times. As per reports by DNAIndia, the reason for this sharp rise in prices is the 40 per cent drop in the arrival of gree vegetables and agricultural produce market committee (APMC) at Vashi. This has led to Green peas costing Rs 160 per kg and cauliflower being sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Apart from that, the supply of green vegetables in wholesale as well as in the retail market has been severely hit due to shortage of supply from neighbouring districts in Maharashtra, which has suffered due to heavy rainfall in agricultural areas in Maharashtra. The supply of vegetables from Nasik and Pune has also come down , two sources that majorly contribute to the supply of green vegetables in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

In a statement, Shankar Pingle, director of vegetable market in APMC said, "The unexpected heavy rainfall in some vegetable growing areas of the state has affected the crops, and thus the supply has been affected." He also said that it will take time for fresh crop to hit the market.

Pingle also said, "In the last few days, the supply has come down to 400 to 430 trucks, a deficit of around 40 per cent." To put things into perspective, the average supply of vegetables in the wholesale market at APMC is about 650 truck loads.

However , traders feel that the retail prices need to be curtailed. For instance, the wholesale flower price was Rs 35 per kg, but was being sold at Rs 120 per kg in the retail market. A trader said, "The price impact in retail is seen more compared to the wholesale market. Even with the current supply, there should not be such a price rise in the retail market."

This sharp rise in price has a significant effect on the common man and his budget, Summi Sinha, a resident of Dadar said, "Winter is knocking on the door, and this is the time for green vegetables to be priced low. But due to price rise, we have to start depending on soya beans and other staples instead of green vegetables."

