The nightmarish commute from Mahim to the Western Express Highway (WEH) might soon take just half the time. The civic body is studying the feasibility of building a flyover to directly connect Mahim with WEH. But what might leave the project dead in the water are environmental concerns over putting supporting pillars in Mithi river.



Currently, it takes as much as 20 minutes in peak hours to go from Mahim to WEH. Motorists have to navigate heavy traffic on the congested Tulsi Pipe Road, head to the narrow Mori Road, then connect to SV Road between Mahim and Bandra, before finally reaching the highway. The proposed flyover will connect Mahim station to the WEH, passing directly over Mithi river instead.

Long commute short

This 1.5km bridge will nearly halve the time taken as well as the distance between the two points. It will also enable motorists from Lower Parel and Dadar to directly head on to WEH without any detours, said civic officials.

According to civic sources, in one of the monthly review meetings held by BMC chief Ajoy Mehta, ward officials discussed this proposal as a way of decongesting Mori Road and SV Road. This proposal was further forwarded to the Bridges department, which commissioned the feasibility study.

Is it a flood risk?

The main concern about building the Mahim-WEH flyover is that it will require pillars to be built in Mithi river, which could turn into a flood risk.

"The Mithi river already has several bridges constructed over it. Considering the city's flooding history, we will have to ensure that the free flow of the water is not affected," said a senior civic official.

The project will also require environmental permissions from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and the State Expert Appraisal Committee, said civic officials. Apart from protecting the river, the feasibility study will also ensure that the mangroves near Bandra are not affected.

BMC says

SO Kori, chief engineer (Bridges) at BMC, said, "We have appointed a consultant to study the feasibility of the flyover. Once the report is out, we will come plan our designs for the flyover."

1.5 km

Proposed length of the flyover

10 mins

Time it would take from Mahim to Western Express Highway

