Mumbai: High Court sets aside PIL on Blue Whale Challenge game



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

The Bombay High Court yesterday refused to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on the online suicide game, Blue Whale Challenge, saying the Supreme Court (SC) has already taken up the issue.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar disposed of the PIL filed by the NGO, Citizen Circle for Social Welfare and Education.

"The SC on September 15 had taken cognisance of the issue and issued notices to the parties concerned. The issue is pan-India, hence we feel we need not carry on a parallel hearing," the court said.

The petitioner can approach the apex court if it wishes so, the judges added.

Among other things, the PIL sought a 24-hour helpline for children (or their parents) who have fallen in the grip of the deadly game.

"Downloading mobile games is very easy in India and the authorities are not equipped to handle such issues," the PIL said.

The state and Union governments should be asked to stop online availability or circulation of the Blue Whale Challenge and take legal action against any person found to be promoting or circulating it, the petition demanded.

The game reportedly involves completion of various tasks entailing self-harm, ending with the final challenge to commit suicide.