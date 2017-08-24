Mumbai: Highway liquor ban not applicable within city limits, says SC



Representational picture

National highway stretches that fall under city or town limits governed by local municipal bodies are exempt from the highway liquor ban, the Supreme Court stated on Wednesday. This was a clarification of the SC's December 15 order that bans sale in liquor shops and bars within 500m of highways.

Also read - Liquor ban: MMRDA proposal offers relief to bars along highways in Mumbai and Thane

The SC further stated that the ruling was aimed at vends connecting cities. In Mumbai, excise officials said bars and shops along highway stretches within city limits will get their licences reissued over the next week following Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

Also read: Maharashtra witnesses surge in alcohol sales despite liquor ban on highways

Also read - Mumbai: Hotel Association pleads Maharashtra government to de-notify SC liquor ban

According to The Times of India, the SC order dealt with bars and liquor shops operating along highway stretches connecting cities, towns and villages and not establishments located within municipal areas.

Also read: Here's how Pune hotels are running circles around SC's highway liquor ban

Also read - Highway liquor ban: Civic bodies want PWD to de-classify Pune, national highways

The order by the SC bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar further stated that the court considered it appropriate to issue this clarification in order to put to rest any confusion that might arise in the matter.

Also view - Photos: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2017 in Mumbai

