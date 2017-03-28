Mumbai: Hip-hop dancers held for killing teammate after early morning altercation



Samrat Pawaskar and Shubham Bhise were arrested

Hip-hop dancers Shubham Bhise and Samrat Pawaskar, part of the 'Kings United' troupe from Nalasopara have been arrested for murdering their teammate Pratik Kadam, in the wee hours of Monday.

Police sources said the three were good friends and resided in the same locality of Shirdi Nagar in Nalasopara East. On Sunday night, they were sitting in their building premises and drinking beer. Around 5 am, they left from there to look for a shop selling cigarettes. When they reached outside their housing society an argument broke out between them, after Pratik made a comment on Shubham's wife. The tiff escalated and in the heat of the moment, Shubham and Samrat picked up a huge stone and hit him with it.



Pratik Kadam, the victim

The duo then fled from the spot. A local reported the matter to the Tulinj police and a team rushed to the spot and took Pratik's body to a city hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Cops then arrested both accused from their homes. They confessed to the crime during inquiry, said senior inspector Prakash Birajdar from Tulinj police station. A case has been registered against the duo under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and they have been remanded in police custody.