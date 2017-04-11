Mumbai: HIV+ man awarded life sentence for raping teenage foster daughter



Representational picture

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 15-year-old foster daughter. The accused even threatened to kill the girl and her brother if she revealed the act to anyone.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, both the survivor and the convict are HIV patients. She stated in her FIR to the Pydhonie Police that she was sexually assaulted by the man twice in 2013, after her mother's passing. The girl herself was HIV afflicted since her childhood.

The girl's father had died of AIDS in 2003, after which her mother, also an AIDS patient started living with the accused.

The girl and her brother were initially residing with her maternal grandparents in Sewree and were later invited by their mother to live with her.

The girl gathered courage to report her foster father's crime against her to the police only after realising how innocent lives were getting affected due to this.