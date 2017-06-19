Mumbai: Holy Cross removed for Metro work in Mahim is back



Workers install the cross back at its original position

As promised, 10 days after removing a Holy Cross located on Lady Jamshedji Road in Mahim for the ongoing Metro construction work in the area, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) reinstated it.

On June 8, members of Association of Concerned Catholics (AOCC) and Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) were present at the spot when the Holy Cross was removed. However, authorities concerned had promised that it would be brought back to its original spot within 10 days, once they finished work on that section of the road.

Father Henry Dsouza of St Michael's Church blessed the Holy Cross after it was brought back to its original spot

"The Cross is not owned by the Church, it's a private one. It's also made of stone and is nearly a century old," said Archie Sodder of AOCC.

Another member of AOCC, Dominic Rodrigues, said, "The Cross was reinstated around 6 pm on Saturday. Father Henry Dsouza of St Michael's Church blessed it in the presence of others."

8 june The day when the Holy Cross was removed for Metro work