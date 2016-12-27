Mumbai: Houseboats on Powai lake to go after triple drowning incident



The men who drowned: Kunal Patil, Atif Khan and Dinesh Bhoir

Three days after three people drowned in a boat party on Powai lake, the authorities have assured that they will take action against illegal houseboats to stop such incidents.

The Powai police are yet to register a case as they are still investigating, but in the meanwhile, they have asked BMC officials to take action.

Senior Police Inspector Keshav Mahadeshwar said they are investigating the matter and in the meanwhile, they have called the local BMC official as the matter falls within the purview of the Corporation.

MP Kirit Somaiya has also written to the BMC and police to take adequate steps to ensure such incidents aren’t repeated in future.

“I have written to the BMC and police asking them to take steps against the concerned authority. The Angling Association is illegally running these houseboats on the lake. I had asked BMC to look into the matter earlier as well, but they didn’t take any action. What happened on Saturday amounts to a criminal offence,” said Somaiya.

Powai Lake becomes a hub for celebrations during festivals. So, to stop more such incidents, Somaiya has recommended that no boats should be allowed on the lake on new year’s eve. Extra police force will be deployed to take precautionary measures.

Ward officer Chanda Jadhav refused to comment on the matter.