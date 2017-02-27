Mumbai: Housewife jumps to death from terrace

Police suspect the deceased took the extreme step out of frustration; kin say she was suffering from a health disorder and was ashamed of it

A 44-year-old housewife allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of the building where she stayed, on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased, identified as Rupa Vikas Shah, was with her 12-year-old son at home, while her husband and other family members were out for lunch, when this happened. Azad Maidan Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing to find the reason which triggered suicide.

Also Read: Woman suffering from cancer commits suicide in Malad

Shah lived in a joint family with her husband Vikas a chartered accountant, son and in laws. She stayed on the fifth floor of Ram Nam Mansion at Marine Lines, behind Metro Cinema. Around 12 noon, residents of Ram Nam Mansion heard a loud thud and when they came out to find what had happened, they found Shah lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately taken to the nearby Bombay Hospital, where she was declared dead.

"Only Shah’s 12-year-old son was at home when this happened," said an officer from Azad Maidan Police station. "The reasons for the suicide are still unknown but, we suspect she did it out of frustration," added the officer. During investigation, relatives told cops that Shah was suffering from a health disorder in which she had lost her hair and white patches had appeared on her face, which she was ashamed of.

Read Story: 30-year-old woman hangs self after years of torture in Kandivli

"We are in the process of registering statements of family members, the actual reason for the suicide will be ascertained after investigation," said DCP Dnyaneshwar Chavhan (in charge of Zone 1). "There are no signs of foul play, also no family member has raised any suspicion," added DCP Chavhan.