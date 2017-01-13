Mumbai: How a touch-up of Fort building became a full-blown makeover

Authorities probing how MLC funds for minor repairs to Fort building were used to revamp it

Building in Fort for which rules were violated. Pic /Bipin Kokate

In a blatant diversion of public funds, a cessed building in Fort, which got funds from two MLCs for repairs, is under the scanner after being completely revamped from the inside. The funds were for repair of toilets and a staircase, but the work done has been well beyond the approved.

According to the documents accessed by mid-day, Ramesh Shendge, former MLC, nominated to the state legislative council by NCP, and Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap (Congress MLC) gave funds for repair of a staircase and toilets in 66, Ghoga Street building.

RTI activist Sanjay Gurav sought information about the irregularities under the RTI Act. Aware that work was done in violation of rules, Gurav even complained about the irregularities to the BMC and district planning officials. After verifying the facts, the authorities issued a stop-work notice.

"Funds for cessed buildings are meant for repairs, not makeovers. There has been a blatant violation of rules and misuse of funds. A thorough probe should be done in this case," Gurav told mid-day, which is in possession of the RTI documents that talk about the irregularities and violations.

Confirming the development, a MHADA official who has been handling this matter said that when they inspected the building, they saw that extra work had been done under the pretext of repairs. "The contractor appointed for the work was asked to stop it and submit an explanation for violating the rules. We have even asked for cancellation of the funds allotted for the repairs," the official added.

Asked whether any action has been recommended for violation of norms, the official said that since the planning authority is the BMC, civic officials have been told to take further action.

BMC authorities, on the other hand, said no action has been initiated so far. "We have issued a show-cause notice. If there is no response to it, further action will be initiated," said a official from A ward.

Despite repeated attempts, Bhai Jagtap remained unavailable for comment, while Shendge was not reachable.

When mid-day visited the spot, the entrance of the building was shut and those inside said no one was allowed in. When asked for the contact number of the landlord or the owner of the structure, the authorities there refused to share the details.