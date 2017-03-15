Mumbai: Humboldt penguin exhibit to be inaugurated on March 17

After much delay, the Humboldt penguins will be on display, at their enclosure at the Byculla zoo on March 17. The entry will be free of cost till the end of the month and people will be let in batches to avoid the penguins being over exposed.

The inauguration of the Humboldt penguin exhibit has been pending for over three months as it was not complete and then the code of conduct was put in place. The inauguration will be done by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The enclosure has a separate feeding area. It has controlled lighting, air quality, water quality, and the zoo management has sent samples of water for testing. The entire exhibit area is disinfected and tests are frequently done.

The BMC had imported 8 penguins from Seoul at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore and had built an enclosure for Rs 40 crore. One of the penguins, Dory, died on October 26.