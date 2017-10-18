Age is no bar, especially when it comes to crime. This was proven by Usha Nayar, 70, who was arrested by the Gamdevi police on Monday for stealing a journalist's purse at the Breach Candy Hospital.



Neha Gupta-Kapoor, editor of Business Travellers India, had gone to the hospital on Monday afternoon. While she was having refreshments in the cafeteria with her daughter, she'd kept her purse on the chair besides her. But, she soon found it missing. While she was looking for the bag, the person sitting next to her said an old woman who was hovering near her seat must have taken it. Neha approached a security officer present on the floor about her missing bag.

"The officer immediately raised an alarm, informing all officials. Security personnel stopped an old lady at the gate. She was carrying two bags, one which resembled the complainant's," said an officer, adding, "Meanwhile, the complainant reached the security office, where the suspect was brought. The complainant identified her bag, which contained around Rs 10,000 in cash and her credit card."

The hospital authorities informed Gamdevi cops and handed Nayar to them. "The woman was not cooperating with the cops. When she was questioned about her family, she said she has no relatives in Mumbai," said another police officer.

"She has a heart ailment and was carrying pills for the same in her bag. When we asked her the reason behind the theft, she said she did it because she was hungry and had no money to eat," said the officer, adding, "We suspect she is a habitual offender, because she lifted the bag without any hesitation."

Nayar was booked under sections 379 (theft) and 511 (attempt to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code and presented in court on Tuesday. She was remanded in judicial custody. "The accused has been kept in Byculla jail, we are trying to trace her family," said an officer.

