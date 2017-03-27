Mumbai: Husband charged with unnatural sex by wife, claims 'false complaint'

A woman has filed a case against her estranged husband for cruelty and unnatural sex in Mumbai. The husband has now moved to Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail.

The who is in his late 20s said that it is a "false and vexatious complaint". Both husband and wife are highly educated and employed in a private firm.

According to a report in Times of India, the wife filed an FIR accusing him of cruelty under IPC Section 498-A and of indulging in unnatural sex with her against her will, of filming their relations and showing her images of his extramarital relation under the non-bailable IPC Section 377 in fenruary. She accused him of being in a relationship with a colleague, but he denied it.

The husband said that the couple had been living separately for over a year in their two-year-old marriage. The petition filed by the husband said that there are no medical reports to substantiate the offences under IPC sections 377 and 323. It also stated that the wife married him 'only for money'.

A mutual consent divorce plea was drafted in last April and the wife sought Rs 45 lakh as alimony. He too then sought divorce citing cruelty. In January, he said, she sought Rs 1 crore as permanent settlement and when he expressed inability to pay, she filed the criminal case against him and his parents, said the report.