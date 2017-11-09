Mumbai: Idli vendor saws off BMC railing to improve business, held

In yet another example of how hawkers continue to take over public spaces in the city, a viral video has surfaced, showing how an idli seller recently sawed off the railing on a footpath in Mulund so he could set up shop there.



The idli vendor set up his stall at the same spot. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

While the video went viral in the last couple of days, the incident it shows is from a fortnight ago, when a worker cut a 15-ft iron railing along the pavement so that his employer, an idli vendor, could set up a stall there. The viral video reached the BMC yesterday, after which Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kishor Gandhi from T-ward issued orders to take action against the hawker and file a complaint against him.



The video shows the worker, Vijay Gauda, sawing off the railing

The worker who the sawed off the railing has been identified as Vijay Gauda, 27. After the ward officials approached the Mulund police, the cops registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence against Gauda under Section 427 (mischief causing loss or damage) of the Indian Penal Code. The idli vendor was slapped with a fine of R1,200.

Sambhaji Wadte, Sub-Inspector at the Mulund police station, said, "We registered an NC against the person seen cutting the railing. We also imposed a fine on the hawker. We are looking for the piece of railing that he removed."

T-ward'sGandhi told mid-day, "We have sent a show cause notice to our encroachment department, asking the officials how the vendor managed to put up a stall in this manner without any action against him."

