Mumbai: Ignoring BJP, Shiv Sena rejects proposal to change land use of Aarey plot

The love-hate relationship between the Shiv Sena and the BJP is unlikely to be over anytime soon. In a civic improvements committee meeting yesterday, even before BJP corporators could speak to support the proposal of change in land use of a 33-hectare plot in Aarey, Sena corporators rejected it.

The proposal was about giving an NOC to the UDD, which had issued the notification for changing the land use (reservation) of the plot from a no-development zone to a development zone to enable a Metro carshed to come up there.

Committee chairman and Sena corporator Anant Nar said, "We don’t want Aarey to be destroyed, as the carshed requires felling of trees."

However, if civic sources are to be believed, the state can still go ahead and change the land use. A senior civic official said, "The UDD has the power to change the land use and start the work even if there is no BMC approval."

BJP corporator and committee member Ujjwala Modak said, "The chairman is not listening to us and doing what he feels like. We don’t agree with such functioning."