Mumbai: IIT-Bombay batch of 91 leaves Rs 8 crore legacy behind



The Batch of 1991 presents a cheque of Rs 8 crore

The 1991 batch of IIT-Bombay, which celebrates its silver jubilee this year, has raised a record Rs 8 crore for the institute’s Legacy Project, an initiative where the batch celebrating their 25th anniversary give back to their alma mater. Prior to this, the highest amount was Rs 6.5 crore raised by the 1990 batch, last year.

The IITB Alumni Association celebrated the Alumni Day on Sunday with the batch of 1991. Director of the Institute, Dr Devang Khakhar, said, “IIT-B alumni have made a significant contribution to the growth of institute. Our aspiration is to see IIT-B among the top technical universities in the world and we need continued support from alumni to realise this dream.”

Funds raised by the 1991 batch would be deployed for number of projects like: self-sustaining scholarship programs for deserving students, upgrading study facilities across hostels, supporting the institute’s student counselling project. Part of it will also be used in supporting the wellness program for retired faculty, which was started by another batch under the Legacy Project.

Among the alumni, Pramod Chaudhari, executive chairman of Praj Foundation announced a donation of Rs 2.5 crore. “IITB is largely responsible for what I am today and I am happy to collaborate with my alma mater to set up a centre aimed at fostering innovation, evidence based practice and collaboration among students,” said Chaudhari.